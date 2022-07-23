Chapter 1, Problem 62d

(d) In March 1989, the Exxon Valdez ran aground and spilled 240,000 barrels of crude petroleum off the coast of Alaska. One barrel of petroleum is equal to 42 gal. How many liters of petroleum were spilled?

Verified Solution

