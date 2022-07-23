Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and Measurement
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.1 - Introduction: Matter, Energy, and MeasurementProblem 77c
Chapter 1, Problem 77c

The distance from Earth to the Moon is approximately 240,000 mi. (c) The speed of light is 3.00 ⨉ 108 m/s. How long does it take for light to travel from Earth to the Moon and back again?

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to determine the amount of time in minutes it takes for light from the sun to reach the Earth at its farthest the Earth is 152.1 million kilometers away from the sun. So the speed of light is 299 million 792, 458 meters per se. So we're going to start out here with our farthest distance from the earth. So we're going to Put 152. million into scientific notation. So 152.1 times 10 to the six km, Times 10 to the 3rd m over one kilometer times one second Over the speed of light. So 299 million 792,000 meters times one minute over 60 seconds. So our kilometers are canceling out, Our meters are canceling out and our seconds are canceling out. And that gives us an answer of 8.46 minutes, and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
