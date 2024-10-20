Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boyle's Law Boyle's Law states that for a given mass of gas at constant temperature, the pressure of the gas is inversely proportional to its volume. This means that if the pressure increases, the volume decreases, and vice versa, as long as the temperature remains unchanged. Mathematically, it can be expressed as P1V1 = P2V2, where P is pressure and V is volume.

Charles's Law Charles's Law describes how gases tend to expand when heated. It states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its absolute temperature when pressure is held constant. This relationship can be expressed as V1/T1 = V2/T2, where V is volume and T is temperature in Kelvin. Thus, increasing the temperature of a gas will result in an increase in its volume.