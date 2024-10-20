Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 26
Chapter 10, Problem 26

A fixed quantity of gas at 25 _x001F_C exhibits a pressure of 99 kPa and occupies a volume of 4.00 L. (a) Calculate the volume the gas will occupy if the pressure is increased to 202.6 kPa while the temperature is held constant. (b) Calculate the volume the gas will occupy if the temperature is increased to 100 °C while the pressure is held constant.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the initial conditions for both parts of the problem. For part (a), the initial pressure \( P_1 \) is 99 kPa, and the initial volume \( V_1 \) is 4.00 L. For part (b), the initial temperature \( T_1 \) is 25 °C, which needs to be converted to Kelvin.
Step 2: For part (a), use Boyle's Law, which states that \( P_1 V_1 = P_2 V_2 \) when temperature is constant. Rearrange the equation to solve for the final volume \( V_2 \): \( V_2 = \frac{P_1 V_1}{P_2} \). Substitute the known values: \( P_1 = 99 \) kPa, \( V_1 = 4.00 \) L, and \( P_2 = 202.6 \) kPa.
Step 3: For part (b), convert the initial temperature from Celsius to Kelvin by adding 273.15: \( T_1 = 25 + 273.15 \). The final temperature \( T_2 \) is 100 °C, which also needs to be converted to Kelvin: \( T_2 = 100 + 273.15 \).
Step 4: Use Charles's Law for part (b), which states that \( \frac{V_1}{T_1} = \frac{V_2}{T_2} \) when pressure is constant. Rearrange the equation to solve for the final volume \( V_2 \): \( V_2 = V_1 \times \frac{T_2}{T_1} \). Substitute the known values: \( V_1 = 4.00 \) L, \( T_1 \) and \( T_2 \) in Kelvin.
Step 5: Calculate the final volumes for both parts using the rearranged equations and substituted values.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boyle's Law

Boyle's Law states that for a given mass of gas at constant temperature, the pressure of the gas is inversely proportional to its volume. This means that if the pressure increases, the volume decreases, and vice versa, as long as the temperature remains unchanged. Mathematically, it can be expressed as P1V1 = P2V2, where P is pressure and V is volume.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:44
Boyle's Law

Charles's Law

Charles's Law describes how gases tend to expand when heated. It states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its absolute temperature when pressure is held constant. This relationship can be expressed as V1/T1 = V2/T2, where V is volume and T is temperature in Kelvin. Thus, increasing the temperature of a gas will result in an increase in its volume.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Charles's Law

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law combines Boyle's Law, Charles's Law, and Avogadro's Law into a single equation: PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles of gas, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This law provides a comprehensive framework for understanding the behavior of gases under various conditions, allowing for calculations involving changes in pressure, volume, and temperature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Ideal Gas Law Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An open-end manometer containing mercury is connected to a container of gas, as depicted in Sample Exercise 10.2. What is the pressure of the enclosed gas in torr in each of the following situations? (a) The mercury in the arm attached to the gas is 15.4 mm higher than in the one open to the atmosphere; atmospheric pressure is 0.985 atm.

1014
views
Textbook Question

If a car tire is filled to a pressure of 32.0 lb/in.2 (psi) measured at 75°F, what will be the tire pressure if the tires heat up to 120°F during driving?

3
views
Textbook Question

You have a gas at 25 C confined to a cylinder with a movable piston. Which of the following actions would double the gas pressure? (a) Lifting up on the piston to double the volume while keeping the temperature constant (b) Heating the gas so that its temperature rises from 25 C to 50 C, while keeping the volume constant (c) Pushing down on the piston to halve the volume while keeping the temperature constant.

962
views
Textbook Question

(a) Amonton's law expresses the relationship between pressure and temperature. Use Charles's law and Boyle's law to derive the proportionality relationship between P and T.

939
views
Open Question
In the contact process, sulfur dioxide and oxygen gas react to form sulfur trioxide as follows: 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g). At a certain temperature and pressure, 50 L of SO2 reacts with 25 L of O2. If all the SO2 and O2 are consumed, what volume of SO3, at the same temperature and pressure, will be produced?
Textbook Question

(b) What is the molar volume of an ideal gas at STP?

803
views