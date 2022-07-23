Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 62
Chapter 10, Problem 62

Consider a mixture of two gases, A and B, confined in a closed vessel. A quantity of a third gas, C, is added to the same vessel at the same temperature. How does the addition of gas C affect the following: (a) the partial pressure of gas A?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, we have question tellings to consider a closed vessel filled with helium and argon. If oxygen gas is added to the same vessel at the same temperature, what happens to the partial pressure of helium? So we have this closed vessel and it's filled with helium and argon. So the partial pressure of helium and argon are totally based on its amount for its number of moles. By adding oxygen gas, we're not going to be changing the number of moles of helium, so the partial pressure of helium will not change. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Calcium hydride, CaH2, reacts with water to form hydrogen gas:


CaH2(𝑠)+2 H2O(𝑙)⟶Ca(OH)2(𝑎𝑞)+2 H2(𝑔)

This reaction is sometimes used to inflate life rafts, weather balloons, and the like, when a simple, compact means of generating H2 is desired. How many grams of CaH2 are needed to generate 145 L of H2 gas if the pressure of H2 is 825 torr at 21°C?

Both Jacques Charles and Joseph Louis Guy-Lussac were avid balloonists. In his original flight in 1783, Jacques Charles used a balloon that contained approximately 31,150 L of H2. He generated the H2 using the reaction between iron and hydrochloric acid: Fe1s2 + 2 HCl1aq2 ¡ FeCl21aq2 + H21g2 How many kilograms of iron were needed to produce this volume of H2 if the temperature was 22 °C?

The atmospheric concentration of CO2 gas is presently 407 ppm (parts per million, by volume; that is, 407 L of every 106 L of the atmosphere are CO2). What is the mole fraction of CO2 in the atmosphere?.

A plasma-screen TV contains thousands of tiny cells filled with a mixture of Xe, Ne, and He gases that emits light of specific wavelengths when a voltage is applied. A particular plasma cell, 0.900 mm×0.300 mm×10.0 mm, contains Xe, Ne, and He atoms in a ratio of 1:12:12, respectively, at a total pressure of 500 torr at 298 K. Calculate the number of Xe, Ne, and He atoms in the cell.

A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 5.50 g is placed in a 10.0-L vessel that already contains air at 705 torr and 24°C. After the carbon dioxide has totally sublimed, what is the partial pressure of the resultant CO2 gas, and the total pressure in the container, at 24°C?