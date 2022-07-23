Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 61a2
Chapter 10, Problem 61a2

Consider the apparatus shown in the following drawing. (a) When the valve between the two containers is opened and the gases are allowed to mix, what is the partial pressure of N2 after mixing?

Diagram of gas containers showing helium and argon with volumes and pressures for ideal gas law derivation.

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads. Consider the apparatus displayed in the drawing below. What is the partial pressure of argon? After the valve between the two containers is opened and the gasses are allowed to mix. Okay, so here we see our two gasses and we specifically want to know about the partial pressure of argon. So we have two sets of conditions. And so the gas law we're going to want to use is P one V one is equal to P two V two. Okay, so where P one and V one are the initial pressure and volume and P two. V two are the final pressure and volume. And so we want to know the partial pressure of argon. Okay, so we'll let P to represent that. And so we want to rearrange this equation so that we are solving for P two. So let's go ahead and divide both sides by V two and we get P two is equal to P one V one over V two. Okay, so let's take a look at our problem to see what we have and then we'll go ahead and plug in. So P one is our pressure, our initial pressure. So we have 1. A. T. M. Okay. V one is our initial volume which is 2.5 liters. Alright and V two are volume two. When gasses are allowed to mix, the total volume becomes the total volume of the two containers. Okay, so V two in this sense is going to equal 1. liters which represents our helium are volume for a helium plus the 2.5 liters for argon. So this gives us a total volume of four leaders, which is what we're going to use here. Alright, so now that we've plugged in our values, we can go ahead and calculate what are P two are partial pressure of argon is going to be and when we do this calculation we get 0. A t. M. Okay, so this is going to be our final answer and this is the partial pressure of argon after the valve between the two containers is opened and the gasses are allowed to mix. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
