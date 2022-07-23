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Ch.10 - Gases
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 117c
Chapter 10, Problem 117c

Gaseous iodine pentafluoride, IF5, can be prepared by the reaction of solid iodine and gaseous fluorine: I2(s) + 5 F2(g) → 2 IF5(g) A 5.00-L flask containing 10.0 g of I2 is charged with 10.0 g of F2, and the reaction proceeds until one of the reagents is completely consumed. After the reaction is complete, the temperature in the flask is 125 °C.  (c) Draw the Lewis structure of IF5.

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1
Identify the central atom in IF5, which is iodine (I), as it is less electronegative than fluorine (F).
Count the total number of valence electrons available. Iodine has 7 valence electrons, and each fluorine has 7 valence electrons. Since there are 5 fluorine atoms, the total is 7 + (5 * 7) = 42 valence electrons.
Place iodine in the center and arrange the 5 fluorine atoms around it, forming single bonds between iodine and each fluorine. This uses up 10 electrons (5 bonds * 2 electrons per bond).
Distribute the remaining 32 electrons to satisfy the octet rule for the fluorine atoms. Each fluorine needs 6 more electrons to complete its octet, using up 30 electrons (5 fluorines * 6 electrons).
Place the remaining 2 electrons as a lone pair on the iodine atom, completing the Lewis structure of IF5 with iodine having an expanded octet.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is crucial for understanding molecular geometry and reactivity. In the case of IF5, drawing its Lewis structure involves determining the total number of valence electrons and how they are distributed among the iodine and fluorine atoms.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is influenced by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which can affect the molecule's shape and polarity. For IF5, understanding its geometry is essential for predicting its physical and chemical properties, as well as its reactivity with other substances.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the conservation of mass and the mole concept. It allows chemists to predict how much of each reactant is needed and how much product will be formed. In the context of the reaction producing IF5, stoichiometry is used to determine the limiting reagent and the amounts of iodine and fluorine consumed during the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Natural gas is very abundant in many Middle Eastern oil fields. However, the costs of shipping the gas to markets in other parts of the world are high because it is necessary to liquefy the gas, which is mainly methane and has a boiling point at atmospheric pressure of −164°C. One possible strategy is to oxidize the methane to methanol, CH3OH, which has a boiling point of 65°C and can therefore be shipped more readily. Suppose that 10.7×109 ft3 of methane at atmospheric pressure and 25°C is oxidized to methanol. a. What volume of methanol is formed if the density of CH3OH is 0.791 g/mL?

Textbook Question

Ammonia and hydrogen chloride react to form solid ammonium chloride: NH3(g) + HCl(g) NH4Cl(s)

Two 2.00-L flasks at 25 °C are connected by a valve, as shown in the drawing. One flask contains 5.00 g of NH3(g), and the other contains 5.00 g of HCl(g). When the valve is opened, the gases react until one is completely consumed. (b) What will be the final pressure of the system after the reaction is complete? (Neglect the volume of the ammonium chloride formed.)

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Textbook Question

Gaseous iodine pentafluoride, IF5, can be prepared by the reaction of solid iodine and gaseous fluorine: I2(s) + 5 F2(g) → 2 IF5(g) A 5.00-L flask containing 10.0 g of I2 is charged with 10.0 g of F2, and the reaction proceeds until one of the reagents is completely consumed. After the reaction is complete, the temperature in the flask is 125 °C. (d) What is the total mass of reactants and products in the flask?

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Textbook Question

A 6.53-g sample of a mixture of magnesium carbonate and calcium carbonate is treated with excess hydrochloric acid. The resulting reaction produces 1.72 L of carbon dioxide gas at 28°C and 743 torr pressure. c. Assuming that the reactions are complete, calculate the percentage by mass of magnesium carbonate in the mixture.