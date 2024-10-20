Ch.10 - Gases
A 6.53-g sample of a mixture of magnesium carbonate and calcium carbonate is treated with excess hydrochloric acid. The resulting reaction produces 1.72 L of carbon dioxide gas at 28°C and 743 torr pressure. c. Assuming that the reactions are complete, calculate the percentage by mass of magnesium carbonate in the mixture.
