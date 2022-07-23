Chapter 10, Problem 117a

Gaseous iodine pentafluoride, IF 5 , can be prepared by the reaction of solid iodine and gaseous fluorine: I 2 (s) + 5 F 2 (g) → 2 IF 5 (g) A 5.00-L flask containing 10.0 g of I 2 is charged with 10.0 g of F 2 , and the reaction proceeds until one of the reagents is completely consumed. After the reaction is complete, the temperature in the flask is 125 °C. (a) What is the partial pressure of IF5 in the flask?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Calculate the molar mass of iodine (I2) and fluorine (F2) to determine the number of moles of each reactant. The molar mass of I2 is approximately 253.8 g/mol and for F2 it is about 38.0 g/mol. Use the molar masses to convert the mass of each reactant to moles. For I2, divide 10.0 g by its molar mass. For F2, divide 10.0 g by its molar mass. View full solution Determine the limiting reactant by comparing the stoichiometric ratio from the balanced chemical equation with the mole ratio calculated. The balanced equation requires 1 mole of I2 for every 5 moles of F2. Calculate the moles of IF5 produced based on the moles of the limiting reactant, using the stoichiometry of the balanced equation, which shows that 2 moles of IF5 are produced for each mole of I2 reacted. Use the ideal gas law, PV = nRT, to find the partial pressure of IF5. Convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin by adding 273.15 to the Celsius temperature. Use the value of R (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K) and the volume of the flask (5.00 L) along with the moles of IF5 calculated.

