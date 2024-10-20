Chapter 10, Problem 99

Nickel carbonyl, Ni(CO)4, is one of the most toxic substances known. The present maximum allowable concentration in laboratory air during an 8-h workday is 1 ppb (parts per billion) by volume, which means that there is one mole of Ni(CO)4 for every 109 moles of gas. Assume 24°C and 1.00 atm pressure. What mass of Ni(CO)4 is allowable in a laboratory room that is 12ft×20ft×9ft?