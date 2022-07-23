Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 101

Consider the arrangement of bulbs shown in the drawing. Each of the bulbs contains a gas at the pressure shown. What is the pressure of the system when all the stopcocks are opened, assuming that the temperature remains constant? (We can neglect the volume of the capillary tubing connecting the bulbs.)

Diagram of gas bulbs showing pressures and volumes for O2, Ne, and He in a chemistry experiment.

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to look at the arrangement of gas samples below. So we have a ball with 600 millimeters of mercury. When one liter of oxygen, we have 430 millimeters of mercury of 0.5 liters of neon. And we have 500 millimeters of mercury of two liters of helium. Now our goal here is to calculate the pressure of the system once the gas samples are combined at a constant temperature, assuming the volume between samples is negligible. So we're going to use Boyle's Law to calculate for P two of each gas and we're going to use V two Equals the addition of all these volumes. So 2.0 leaders Plus 1.0 l Plus 0.5 l And that equals 3.5 L. So we're gonna start here with oxygen. So we have 600 of Mercury times one leader equals P two Times 3.5 L. And that gives us P two equals 171.43. And we have neon which is 430 of Mercury Times 0.5 l equals P two Times 3.5 L. And that gives us P two Equals 61.43. And lastly we have helium And that is 500 of mercury times two leaders equals p two Times 3.5 l And that gives us P two Equals 285.71. So now we need to add all these. So we have 171. Plus 61. Plus 2 85. equals 0.57. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
