Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 98a
Chapter 10, Problem 98a

Carbon dioxide, which is recognized as the major contributor to global warming as a “greenhouse gas,” is formed when fossil fuels are combusted, as in electrical power plants fueled by coal, oil, or natural gas. One potential way to reduce the amount of CO2 added to the atmosphere is to store it as a compressed gas in underground formations. Consider a 1000-megawatt coal-fired power plant that produces about 6×106 tons of CO2 per year. a. Assuming ideal-gas behavior, 1.00 atm, and 27°C, calculate the volume of CO2 produced by this power plant.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the temperature from degrees Celsius to Kelvin by adding 273.15 to the Celsius temperature: \( T(K) = 27 + 273.15 \).
Use the ideal gas law equation \( PV = nRT \) to find the volume \( V \). Rearrange the equation to solve for \( V \): \( V = \frac{nRT}{P} \).
Calculate the number of moles \( n \) of CO2 using the given mass and the molar mass of CO2 (approximately 44.01 g/mol). First, convert the mass from tons to grams, then use \( n = \frac{\text{mass in grams}}{\text{molar mass}} \).
Substitute the values into the ideal gas law equation: \( P = 1.00 \text{ atm} \), \( R = 0.0821 \text{ L atm/mol K} \), \( T \) in Kelvin, and \( n \) calculated in the previous step.
Calculate the volume \( V \) in liters, which will give you the volume of CO2 produced by the power plant under the given conditions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law allows us to predict the behavior of gases under various conditions, making it essential for calculating the volume of gases like CO2 produced in combustion processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Ideal Gas Law Formula

Molar Volume of a Gas

The molar volume of a gas is the volume occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at standard temperature and pressure (STP), which is 0°C and 1 atm. At these conditions, the molar volume is approximately 22.4 liters. However, in this question, we are dealing with different conditions (27°C and 1 atm), so we must adjust our calculations using the Ideal Gas Law to find the volume of CO2 produced by the power plant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:51
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass

Combustion of Fossil Fuels

The combustion of fossil fuels involves a chemical reaction where hydrocarbons react with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy. This process is a significant source of CO2 emissions, contributing to global warming. Understanding the amount of CO2 produced by such processes is crucial for developing strategies to mitigate climate change, such as carbon capture and storage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:24
Combustion Apparatus
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assume that a single cylinder of an automobile engine has a volume of 524 cm3. a. If the cylinder is full of air at 74°C and 0.980 atm, how many moles of O2 are present? (The mole fraction of O2 in dry air is 0.2095.)

1
views
Textbook Question

Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. a. If the total pressure of the gases is 0.985 atm, calculate the partial pressure of each component of the mixture.

1
views
Textbook Question

A gas bubble with a volume of 1.0 mm3 originates at the bottom of a lake where the pressure is 3.0 atm. Calculate its volume when the bubble reaches the surface of the lake where the pressure is 730 torr, assuming that the temperature does not change.

691
views
Textbook Question

Nickel carbonyl, Ni(CO)4, is one of the most toxic substances known. The present maximum allowable concentration in laboratory air during an 8-h workday is 1 ppb (parts per billion) by volume, which means that there is one mole of Ni(CO)4 for every 109 moles of gas. Assume 24°C and 1.00 atm pressure. What mass of Ni(CO)4 is allowable in a laboratory room that is 12ft×20ft×9ft?

Textbook Question

Table 10.3 shows that the van der Waals b parameter has units of L/mol. This means that we can calculate the sizes of atoms or molecules from the b parameter. Refer back to the discussion in Section 7.3. Is the van der Waals radius we calculate from the b parameter of Table 10.3 more closely associated with the bonding or nonbonding atomic radius discussed there? Explain.

1152
views