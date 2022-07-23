Assume that a single cylinder of an automobile engine has a volume of 524 cm3. a. If the cylinder is full of air at 74°C and 0.980 atm, how many moles of O2 are present? (The mole fraction of O2 in dry air is 0.2095.)
Carbon dioxide, which is recognized as the major contributor to global warming as a “greenhouse gas,” is formed when fossil fuels are combusted, as in electrical power plants fueled by coal, oil, or natural gas. One potential way to reduce the amount of CO2 added to the atmosphere is to store it as a compressed gas in underground formations. Consider a 1000-megawatt coal-fired power plant that produces about 6×106 tons of CO2 per year. a. Assuming ideal-gas behavior, 1.00 atm, and 27°C, calculate the volume of CO2 produced by this power plant.
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Molar Volume of a Gas
Combustion of Fossil Fuels
Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. a. If the total pressure of the gases is 0.985 atm, calculate the partial pressure of each component of the mixture.
A gas bubble with a volume of 1.0 mm3 originates at the bottom of a lake where the pressure is 3.0 atm. Calculate its volume when the bubble reaches the surface of the lake where the pressure is 730 torr, assuming that the temperature does not change.
Nickel carbonyl, Ni(CO)4, is one of the most toxic substances known. The present maximum allowable concentration in laboratory air during an 8-h workday is 1 ppb (parts per billion) by volume, which means that there is one mole of Ni(CO)4 for every 109 moles of gas. Assume 24°C and 1.00 atm pressure. What mass of Ni(CO)4 is allowable in a laboratory room that is 12ft×20ft×9ft?
Table 10.3 shows that the van der Waals b parameter has units of L/mol. This means that we can calculate the sizes of atoms or molecules from the b parameter. Refer back to the discussion in Section 7.3. Is the van der Waals radius we calculate from the b parameter of Table 10.3 more closely associated with the bonding or nonbonding atomic radius discussed there? Explain.