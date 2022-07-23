Skip to main content
Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 122a
Chapter 12, Problem 122a

(a) What are the C—C—C bond angles in diamond?
Diagram showing carbon-carbon bonds in diamond, illustrating bond angles.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of diamond, which is a three-dimensional network of carbon atoms.
Recognize that each carbon atom in diamond is sp3 hybridized, forming four single covalent bonds with other carbon atoms.
Understand that in an sp3 hybridized carbon, the bond angles are determined by the tetrahedral geometry.
Recall that the ideal bond angle in a tetrahedral geometry is 109.5 degrees.
Conclude that the C-C-C bond angles in diamond are approximately 109.5 degrees.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tetrahedral Geometry

In diamond, each carbon atom is bonded to four other carbon atoms in a tetrahedral arrangement. This geometry arises from the sp3 hybridization of carbon, where the bond angles between the carbon-carbon bonds are approximately 109.5 degrees. This spatial arrangement contributes to the strength and rigidity of the diamond structure.

Bond Angles

Bond angles are the angles formed between two bonds that share a common atom. In the case of diamond, the bond angles between the carbon-carbon bonds are crucial for understanding its three-dimensional structure. The tetrahedral bond angles of 109.5 degrees ensure that the carbon atoms are optimally spaced, minimizing electron pair repulsion according to VSEPR theory.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Bond Angles

Crystal Lattice Structure

Diamond has a crystal lattice structure, which is a repeating pattern of atoms in three-dimensional space. This arrangement not only defines the bond angles but also contributes to diamond's exceptional hardness and thermal conductivity. The regularity of the lattice allows for uniform bond angles and distances, reinforcing the stability of the material.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Lattice Energy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(c) What atomic orbitals are involved in the stacking of graphite sheets with each other?

543
views
Textbook Question

(b) X-ray diffraction studies of buckminsterfullerene show that it has a face-centered cubic lattice of C60 molecules. The length of an edge of the unit cell is 14.2 Å. Calculate the density of buckminsterfullerene.

Textbook Question

Employing the bond enthalpy values listed in Table 8.4, estimate the molar enthalpy change occurring upon (a) polymerization of ethylene. (b) formation of nylon 6,6. (c) formation of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

350
views
Textbook Question

Employing the bond enthalpy values listed in Table 8.3 estimate the molar enthalpy change occurring upon c. formation of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

1
views