First-Order Reactions

First-order reactions are chemical reactions where the rate is directly proportional to the concentration of one reactant. In this case, the rate of the reaction SO2Cl2(g) → SO2(g) + Cl2(g) depends solely on the concentration of SO2Cl2. The rate law can be expressed as rate = k[SO2Cl2], where k is the rate constant. This means that as the concentration of SO2Cl2 decreases, the rate of the reaction also decreases.