A 0.831-g sample of SO3 is placed in a 1.00-L container and heated to 1100 K. The SO3 decomposes to SO2 and O2: 2SO3(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) At equilibrium, the total pressure in the container is 1.300 atm. Find the values of 𝐾𝑝 and 𝐾𝑐 for this reaction at 1100 K.
For the equilibrium PH3BCl3(𝑠) ⇌ PH3(𝑔) + BCl3(𝑔) 𝐾𝑝 = 0.052 at 60°C. (b) A closed 1.500-L vessel at 60°C is charged with 0.0500 g of BCl3(𝑔); 3.00 g of solid PH3BCl3 is then added to the flask, and the system is allowed to equilibrate. What is the equilibrium concentration of PH3?
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Key Concepts
Chemical Equilibrium
Equilibrium Constant (Kp)
Molarity and Concentration Calculations
Consider the hypothetical reaction A(𝑔) ⇌ 2 B(𝑔). A flask is charged with 0.75 atm of pure A, after which it is allowed to reach equilibrium at 0°C. At equilibrium, the partial pressure of A is 0.36 atm. (c) To maximize the yield of product B, would you make the reaction flask larger or smaller?
Nitric oxide (NO) reacts readily with chlorine gas as follows: 2 NO(𝑔) + Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NOCl(𝑔) At 700 K, the equilibrium constant 𝐾𝑝 for this reaction is 0.26. For each of the following mixtures at this temperature, indicate whether the mixture is at equilibrium, or, if not, whether it needs to produce more products or reactants to reach equilibrium. (b) 𝑃NO = 0.12atm, 𝑃Cl2 = 0.10atm, 𝑃NOCl = 0.050atm
As shown in Table 15.2, the equilibrium constant for the reaction N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) is Kp = 4.34 × 10-3 at 300°C. Pure NH3 is placed in a 1.00-L flask and allowed to reach equilibrium at this temperature. There are 1.05 g NH3 in the equilibrium mixture. (b) What was the initial mass of ammonia placed in the vessel?