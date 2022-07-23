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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 80b
Chapter 15, Problem 80b

For the equilibrium PH3BCl3(𝑠) ⇌ PH3(𝑔) + BCl3(𝑔) 𝐾𝑝 = 0.052 at 60°C. (b) A closed 1.500-L vessel at 60°C is charged with 0.0500 g of BCl3(𝑔); 3.00 g of solid PH3BCl3 is then added to the flask, and the system is allowed to equilibrate. What is the equilibrium concentration of PH3?

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1
Convert the mass of BCl_3(g) to moles using its molar mass.
Calculate the initial pressure of BCl_3(g) using the ideal gas law: \( PV = nRT \).
Set up an ICE (Initial, Change, Equilibrium) table to track the changes in moles of each species as the system reaches equilibrium.
Express the equilibrium pressures of PH_3(g) and BCl_3(g) in terms of the change in moles, \( x \), and the initial pressure of BCl_3(g).
Use the equilibrium constant expression for \( K_p \) to solve for \( x \), which represents the change in moles of PH_3(g) at equilibrium.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In this case, the equilibrium constant (Kp) quantifies the ratio of the partial pressures of the gaseous products to that of the solid reactant, indicating the extent of the reaction at a given temperature.
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Equilibrium Constant (Kp)

The equilibrium constant (Kp) is a dimensionless value that expresses the relationship between the concentrations of products and reactants at equilibrium for a gas-phase reaction. For the reaction PH3BCl3(s) ⇌ PH3(g) + BCl3(g), Kp = 0.052 indicates that at equilibrium, the concentration of gaseous products is relatively low compared to the solid reactant, influencing how much PH3 will be present in the system.
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Molarity and Concentration Calculations

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. To find the equilibrium concentration of PH3, one must first convert the mass of BCl3 and PH3BCl3 into moles, then use the volume of the vessel to calculate the initial concentrations before applying the equilibrium expression to determine the final concentrations at equilibrium.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 0.831-g sample of SO3 is placed in a 1.00-L container and heated to 1100 K. The SO3 decomposes to SO2 and O2: 2SO3(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) At equilibrium, the total pressure in the container is 1.300 atm. Find the values of 𝐾𝑝 and 𝐾𝑐 for this reaction at 1100 K.

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Textbook Question

Consider the hypothetical reaction A(𝑔) ⇌ 2 B(𝑔). A flask is charged with 0.75 atm of pure A, after which it is allowed to reach equilibrium at 0°C. At equilibrium, the partial pressure of A is 0.36 atm. (c) To maximize the yield of product B, would you make the reaction flask larger or smaller?

Textbook Question

Nitric oxide (NO) reacts readily with chlorine gas as follows: 2 NO(𝑔) + Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NOCl(𝑔) At 700 K, the equilibrium constant 𝐾𝑝 for this reaction is 0.26. For each of the following mixtures at this temperature, indicate whether the mixture is at equilibrium, or, if not, whether it needs to produce more products or reactants to reach equilibrium. (b) 𝑃NO = 0.12atm, 𝑃Cl2 = 0.10atm, 𝑃NOCl = 0.050atm

Textbook Question

As shown in Table 15.2, the equilibrium constant for the reaction N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) is Kp = 4.34 × 10-3 at 300°C. Pure NH3 is placed in a 1.00-L flask and allowed to reach equilibrium at this temperature. There are 1.05 g NH3 in the equilibrium mixture. (b) What was the initial mass of ammonia placed in the vessel?

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