Reaction Quotient (Q)

The reaction quotient, Q, is calculated using the same formula as Kp but with the current partial pressures of the reactants and products. By comparing Q to Kp, one can determine the direction in which the reaction will proceed to reach equilibrium. If Q < Kp, the reaction will shift to the right (producing more products), while if Q > Kp, it will shift to the left (producing more reactants).