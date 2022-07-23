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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 84b
Chapter 15, Problem 84b

Nitric oxide (NO) reacts readily with chlorine gas as follows: 2 NO(𝑔) + Cl2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NOCl(𝑔) At 700 K, the equilibrium constant 𝐾𝑝 for this reaction is 0.26. For each of the following mixtures at this temperature, indicate whether the mixture is at equilibrium, or, if not, whether it needs to produce more products or reactants to reach equilibrium. (b) 𝑃NO = 0.12atm, 𝑃Cl2 = 0.10atm, 𝑃NOCl = 0.050atm

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1
Calculate the reaction quotient, Qp, using the formula: Qp = (P_NOCl)^2 / (P_NO)^2 * (P_Cl2).
Substitute the given partial pressures into the Qp expression: P_NO = 0.12 atm, P_Cl2 = 0.10 atm, P_NOCl = 0.050 atm.
Compare the calculated Qp value with the given equilibrium constant Kp = 0.26.
If Qp = Kp, the system is at equilibrium. If Qp < Kp, the reaction will proceed in the forward direction to produce more products. If Qp > Kp, the reaction will proceed in the reverse direction to produce more reactants.
Based on the comparison, determine whether the mixture is at equilibrium or if it needs to shift to reach equilibrium.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (Kp)

The equilibrium constant, Kp, quantifies the ratio of the partial pressures of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction. For the reaction 2 NO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 NOCl(g), Kp is calculated as (P_NOCl^2) / (P_NO^2 * P_Cl2). A Kp value of 0.26 indicates that at equilibrium, the concentration of products is relatively low compared to reactants, guiding predictions about the direction of the reaction.
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Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a system at equilibrium is disturbed by changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature, the system will adjust to counteract the disturbance and restore a new equilibrium. In this context, if the partial pressures of NO, Cl2, or NOCl are altered, the reaction will shift towards the side that reduces the effect of the change, either producing more products or reactants.
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Reaction Quotient (Q)

The reaction quotient, Q, is calculated using the same formula as Kp but with the current partial pressures of the reactants and products. By comparing Q to Kp, one can determine the direction in which the reaction will proceed to reach equilibrium. If Q < Kp, the reaction will shift to the right (producing more products), while if Q > Kp, it will shift to the left (producing more reactants).
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

At 700 K, the equilibrium constant for the reaction CCl4(𝑔) ⇌ C(𝑠) + 2 Cl2(𝑔) is 𝐾𝑝 = 0.76. A flask is charged with 2.00 atm of CCl4, which then reaches equilibrium at 700 K. (a) What fraction of the CCl4 is converted into C and Cl2?

Textbook Question

A 0.831-g sample of SO3 is placed in a 1.00-L container and heated to 1100 K. The SO3 decomposes to SO2 and O2: 2SO3(𝑔) ⇌ 2 SO2(𝑔) + O2(𝑔) At equilibrium, the total pressure in the container is 1.300 atm. Find the values of 𝐾𝑝 and 𝐾𝑐 for this reaction at 1100 K.

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Textbook Question

For the equilibrium PH3BCl3(𝑠) ⇌ PH3(𝑔) + BCl3(𝑔) 𝐾𝑝 = 0.052 at 60°C. (b) A closed 1.500-L vessel at 60°C is charged with 0.0500 g of BCl3(𝑔); 3.00 g of solid PH3BCl3 is then added to the flask, and the system is allowed to equilibrate. What is the equilibrium concentration of PH3?

Textbook Question

The equilibrium constant constant 𝐾𝑐 for C(𝑠) + CO2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 CO(𝑔) is 1.9 at 1000 K and 0.133 at 298 K. (a) If excess C is allowed to react with 25.0 g of CO2 in a 3.00-L vessel at 1000 K, how many grams of CO are produced? (b) If excess C is allowed to react with 25.0 g of CO2 in a 3.00-L vessel at 1000 K, how many grams of C are consumed?

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