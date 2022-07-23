Equilibrium Constant (Kp and Kc)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction. Kp is used when dealing with partial pressures of gases, while Kc is used for concentrations in molarity. For the reaction 2SO3(g) ⇌ 2SO2(g) + O2(g), Kp can be calculated using the expression Kp = (P_SO2^2 * P_O2) / (P_SO3^2), where P represents the partial pressures of the gases involved.