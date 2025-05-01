Textbook Question
Methanol (CH3OH) can be made by the reaction of CO with H2: CO(𝑔) + 2 H2(𝑔) ⇌ CH3OH(𝑔) (b) To maximize the equilibrium yield of methanol, would you use a high or low temperature?
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Methanol (CH3OH) can be made by the reaction of CO with H2: CO(𝑔) + 2 H2(𝑔) ⇌ CH3OH(𝑔) (b) To maximize the equilibrium yield of methanol, would you use a high or low temperature?
(a) Is the dissociation of fluorine molecules into atomic fluorine, F2(𝑔) ⇌ 2 F(𝑔), an exothermic or endothermic process?
Consider the following equilibrium between oxides of nitrogen 3 NO(g) ⇌ NO2(g) + N2O(g) (a) At constant temperature, would a change in the volume of the container affect the fraction of products in the equilibrium mixture?
Ozone, O3, decomposes to molecular oxygen in the stratosphere according to the reaction 2 O3(𝑔) ⟶ 3 O2(𝑔). Would increasing the pressure by decreasing the size of the reaction vessel favor the formation of ozone or of oxygen?