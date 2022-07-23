Skip to main content
Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 74c
Chapter 15, Problem 74c

When 2.00 mol of SO2Cl2 is placed in a 2.00-L flask at 303 K, 56% of the SO2Cl2 decomposes to SO2 and Cl2: SO2Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2(g) + Cl2(g) (c) According to Le Châtelier's principle, would the percent of SO2Cl2 that decomposes increase, decrease or stay the same if the mixture were transferred to a 15.00-L vessel?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial conditions: 2.00 mol of SO_2Cl_2 in a 2.00-L flask, which means the initial concentration is 1.00 M.
Determine the change in concentration due to decomposition: 56% of SO_2Cl_2 decomposes, so calculate the concentration of SO_2 and Cl_2 formed.
Apply Le Châtelier's principle: Consider how a change in volume affects the equilibrium position. Increasing the volume decreases the pressure.
Analyze the reaction: The decomposition of SO_2Cl_2 results in an increase in the number of gas molecules (from 1 to 2), which means the reaction will shift to the right to counteract the decrease in pressure.
Conclude the effect: Since the reaction shifts to the right, the percent of SO_2Cl_2 that decomposes will increase when transferred to a 15.00-L vessel.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In this state, the system can respond to changes in conditions, such as concentration, temperature, or pressure, which can shift the equilibrium position according to Le Châtelier's principle.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:21
Chemical Equilibrium Concepts

Le Châtelier's Principle

Le Châtelier's principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how the concentration of reactants and products will change in response to alterations in volume, pressure, or temperature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:32
Le Chatelier's Principle

Effect of Volume on Gas Equilibrium

When the volume of a gas reaction system is increased, the equilibrium will shift toward the side with more moles of gas to counteract the change. In the given reaction, the decomposition of SO<sub>2</sub>Cl<sub>2</sub> produces two moles of gas (SO<sub>2</sub> and Cl<sub>2</sub>) from one mole of SO<sub>2</sub>Cl<sub>2</sub>, indicating that increasing the volume will favor the formation of products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:31
Photoelectric Effect
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A sample of nitrosyl bromide (NOBr) decomposes according to the equation 2 NOBr(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NO(𝑔) + Br2(𝑔) An equilibrium mixture in a 5.00-L vessel at 100°C contains 3.22 g of NOBr, 2.46 g of NO, and 6.55 g of Br2. (b) What is the total pressure exerted by the mixture of gases?

Textbook Question

Consider the hypothetical reaction A(𝑔) ⇌ 2 B(𝑔). A flask is charged with 0.75 atm of pure A, after which it is allowed to reach equilibrium at 0°C. At equilibrium, the partial pressure of A is 0.36 atm. (c) To maximize the yield of product B, would you make the reaction flask larger or smaller?

Textbook Question

(c) If the temperature is raised by 100 K, does the forward rate constant kf increase by a larger or smaller amount than the reverse rate constant kr?

Textbook Question

When 2.00 mol of SO2Cl2 is placed in a 2.00-L flask at 303 K, 56% of the SO2Cl2 decomposes to SO2 and Cl2: SO2Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2(g) + Cl2(g) (a) Calculate Kc for this reaction at this temperature.

1261
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

As shown in Table 15.2, the equilibrium constant for the reaction N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) is Kp = 4.34 × 10-3 at 300°C. Pure NH3 is placed in a 1.00-L flask and allowed to reach equilibrium at this temperature. There are 1.05 g NH3 in the equilibrium mixture. (b) What was the initial mass of ammonia placed in the vessel?

1061
views