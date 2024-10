Chapter 15, Problem 76c

A sample of nitrosyl bromide (NOBr) decomposes according to the equation 2 NOBr(𝑔) β‡Œ 2 NO(𝑔) + Br 2 (𝑔) An equilibrium mixture in a 5.00-L vessel at 100Β°C contains 3.22 g of NOBr, 2.46 g of NO, and 6.55 g of Br 2 . (c) What was the mass of the original sample of NOBr?