When 2.00 mol of SO2Cl2 is placed in a 2.00-L flask at 303 K, 56% of the SO2Cl2 decomposes to SO2 and Cl2: SO2Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2(g) + Cl2(g) (c) According to Le Châtelier's principle, would the percent of SO2Cl2 that decomposes increase, decrease or stay the same if the mixture were transferred to a 15.00-L vessel?
A sample of nitrosyl bromide (NOBr) decomposes according to the equation 2 NOBr(𝑔) ⇌ 2 NO(𝑔) + Br2(𝑔) An equilibrium mixture in a 5.00-L vessel at 100°C contains 3.22 g of NOBr, 2.46 g of NO, and 6.55 g of Br2. (b) What is the total pressure exerted by the mixture of gases?
Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Molar Mass and Mass to Moles Conversion
Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures
Consider the hypothetical reaction A(𝑔) ⇌ 2 B(𝑔). A flask is charged with 0.75 atm of pure A, after which it is allowed to reach equilibrium at 0°C. At equilibrium, the partial pressure of A is 0.36 atm. (c) To maximize the yield of product B, would you make the reaction flask larger or smaller?
When 2.00 mol of SO2Cl2 is placed in a 2.00-L flask at 303 K, 56% of the SO2Cl2 decomposes to SO2 and Cl2: SO2Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2(g) + Cl2(g) (a) Calculate Kc for this reaction at this temperature.
As shown in Table 15.2, the equilibrium constant for the reaction N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) is Kp = 4.34 × 10-3 at 300°C. Pure NH3 is placed in a 1.00-L flask and allowed to reach equilibrium at this temperature. There are 1.05 g NH3 in the equilibrium mixture. (b) What was the initial mass of ammonia placed in the vessel?