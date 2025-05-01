Calculate Kb values for CH3COO- and ClO-.
Using data from Appendix D, calculate [OH-] and pH for each of the following solutions: (a) 0.10 M NaBrO (b) 0.080 M NaHS (c) a mixture that is 0.10 M in NaNO2 and 0.20 M in Ca(NO3)2.
Key Concepts
Acid-Base Chemistry
pH and pOH Scale
Buffer Solutions
Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqueous solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. (c) A solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. What is the concentration of the pyridinium cation at equilibrium, in units of molarity?
Using data from Appendix D, calculate 3OH-4 and pH for each of the following solutions: (b) 0.035 M Na2S
Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqueous solution of pyridinium bromide has a pH of 2.95. (b) Using Appendix D, calculate the Ka for pyridinium bromide.
Given that Kb for ammonia is 1.8 × 10-5 and that for hydroxylamine is 1.1 × 10-8, which is the stronger base?
Which is the stronger acid, the ammonium ion or the hydroxylammonium ion?