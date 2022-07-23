Skip to main content
Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
Chapter 17, Problem 55

A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with calcium oxalate 1CaC2O42 contains 0.0061 g of CaC2O4. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.

Hello. In this problem we are told at 25°C a total mass of 0.052g of barium cellmate this dissolved in a one liter saturated barium sulfate solution. Were asked what is the solid ability product constant of barium selling it at this temperature. Let's begin by finding the concentration of barium selenium. You have 0.052g in one liter. We can make use of the molar mass of barium sellin. It go from master moles My Mama bear um selling it has a massive tour and 80.285 g. Our mass of barium selling it cancels and we're left with moles per liter. So our concentration is 1.86 Temps in the - smaller barium cell mate. This then represents the Mueller solid ability of barium sulfate which will representatives. S so we can write then an equation to describe the solid and equilibrium with its ions. And so we know the more responsibility and barium selling it is S based on the geometry for every one mole of barium selling it. That goes into solution. We have one mole of burying mines and we have one mole of selling it analyze writing our scalability product cost expression is equal to the concentration of very minds. The concentration of selling eight annan's and our peer solid does not appear in the equilibrium crossed expression. This then is s times S. This is a squared. So our scalability product constant is 1.86 Times to the -4 Squared. This then works out to 3.4 times 10 to the -8. So our scalability product constant 3.4 times 10 to the -8 corresponds to answer c. Thanks for watching hope this out.
(b) Write the expression for the solubility-product constant for each of the following ionic compounds: MnCO3, Hg(OH)2, and Cu3(PO4)3.

(a) I f t he molar solubility of CaF2 at 35 C i s 1.24 * 10-3 mol>L, what is Ksp at this temperature?

(b) If 0.0490 g of AgIO3 dissolves per liter of solution, calculate the solubility-product constant.

A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with lead(II) iodide contains 0.54 g of PbI2. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.

Calculate the solubility of LaF3 in grams per liter in (a) pure water.

Calculate the solubility of LaF3 in grams per liter in (b) 0.010 M KF solution.

