Textbook Question
A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with calcium oxalate 1CaC2O42 contains 0.0061 g of CaC2O4. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.
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A 1.00-L solution saturated at 25 C with calcium oxalate 1CaC2O42 contains 0.0061 g of CaC2O4. Calculate the solubility-product constant for this salt at 25 C.
(b) If 0.0490 g of AgIO3 dissolves per liter of solution, calculate the solubility-product constant.
Calculate the solubility of LaF3 in grams per liter in (b) 0.010 M KF solution.
(b) It is found that 1.1 × 10-2 g SrF2 dissolves per 100 mL of aqueous solution at 25°C. Calculate the solubility product for SrF2.
Calculate the solubility of LaF3 in grams per liter in (a) pure water.