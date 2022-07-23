Molar Mass and Molarity

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To calculate the molarity of a solution, which is the concentration of a solute in a given volume of solution, you divide the number of moles of solute by the volume of the solution in liters. In this case, knowing the molar mass of PbI2 allows us to convert the mass of the solute into moles, which is essential for determining the concentrations of the ions in the saturated solution.