Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous Equilibria
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.17 - Additional Aspects of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 18a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 17, Problem 18a

(a) Calculate the percent ionization of 0.125 M lactic acid 1Ka = 1.4 * 10-42.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone we're asked what is the percent ionization of? 0.150 molar solution of Ben's OIC acid. And they gave us our K. A. First, we need to recognize that Ben's OIC acid is a weak acid. So when Ben's OIC acid dissociates, we're going to end up with the following reaction. We will get our Ben Zoe ion plus our protons. Now let's go ahead and create our ice chart. Initially we had 0.150 moller of our Ben's OIC acid and we had zero of our products formed. Our change is going to be a minus X on our reactant side and a plus X on our product side. Since we're losing reactant and gaining products at equilibrium, we have 0.150 minus X. For our react inside and an X. And an X. For our product side. Now, to solve for X, we can go ahead and use our K. A. Of 6.5 times 10 to the negative five. And this will be equal to our products over our reactant. In this case it will be X times X. All over 0.150 minus X. Now we can go ahead and check if we can disregard our X. In the denominator by taking 0.150 and dividing it by R. K. A. Of 6.5 times 10 to the negative five. Now, if we get a value greater than 500 then we can safely disregard our X. Since it is negligible. In this case it is greater than 500. So we can disregard the X. In our denominator. Now let's go ahead and solve for X. So we have 6.5 times 10 to negative five equals X squared over 0.150. We're going to multiply both sides by 0. and then take the square root of both sides. This will get us to an X Of 3. times 10 to the negative 3rd molar. And this is also going to be the concentration of our protons. Now to find our percent ionization, we've learned that percent ionization is equivalent to the concentration of our protons divided by the initial concentration of our acid. And since we want this in percentages we will multiply it by 100, plugging in those values, we get 3.1225 times 10 to the negative three. And we're going to divide that by our Initial concentration of our acid which was 0.150. Then multiplying that by 100 We end up with a percent ionization of 2.08%. And this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the equilibrium B1aq2 + H2O1l2 Δ HB+1aq2 + OH-1aq2. Suppose that a salt of HB+1aq2 is added to a solution of B1aq2 at equilibrium. (c) Will the pH of the solution increase, decrease, or stay the same?

472
views
Textbook Question

a. Calculate the percent ionization of 0.007 M butanoic acid (𝐾𝑎=1.5×10−5).

Textbook Question

(b) Calculate the percent ionization of 0.0075 M butanoic acid in a solution containing 0.085 M sodium butanoate.

520
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Which of the following solutions is a buffer? (a) A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.100 M CH3COOH and 50 mL of 0.100 M NaOH, (b) a solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.100 M CH3COOH and 500 mL of 0.100 M NaOH, (c) A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.100 M CH3COOH and 50 mL of 0.100 M HCl, (d) A solution made by mixing 100 mL of 0.100 M CH3COOK and 50 mL of 0.100 M KCl.

4222
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

(a) Calculate the pH of a buffer that is 0.12 M in lactic acid and 0.11 M in sodium lactate.

1511
views
Textbook Question

You are asked to prepare a pH = 3.00 buffer solution starting from 1.25 L of a 1.00 M solution of hydrofluoric acid (HF) and any amount you need of sodium fluoride (NaF). (a) What is the pH of the hydrofluoric acid solution prior to adding sodium fluoride?

310
views