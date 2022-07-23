Write the chemical formula for each substance mentioned in the following word descriptions (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (b) On treatment with hydrofluoric acid, silicon dioxide forms silicon tetrafluoride and water. (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (c) Sulfur dioxide reacts with water to form sulfurous acid. (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (d) The substance phosphorus trihydride, commonly called phosphine, is a toxic gas. (e) Perchloric acid reacts with cadmium to form cadmium(II) perchlorate.