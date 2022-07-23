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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 73f
Chapter 2, Problem 73f

Write the chemical formulas for the following compounds: (f) iron(III)carbonate

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Identify the cation and its charge: Iron(III) indicates the iron cation with a charge of +3, written as \( \text{Fe}^{3+} \).
Identify the anion and its charge: Carbonate is a polyatomic ion with the formula \( \text{CO}_3^{2-} \).
Determine the ratio of cations to anions needed to balance the charges: To balance the charges between \( \text{Fe}^{3+} \) and \( \text{CO}_3^{2-} \), find the least common multiple of the charges, which is 6.
Calculate the number of each ion needed: You need 2 iron(III) ions (\( 2 \times +3 = +6 \)) and 3 carbonate ions (\( 3 \times -2 = -6 \)) to balance the charges.
Write the chemical formula by combining the ions in the correct ratio: The formula for iron(III) carbonate is \( \text{Fe}_2(\text{CO}_3)_3 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Iron(III) Ion

The iron(III) ion, denoted as Fe³⁺, is a cation formed when iron loses three electrons. This oxidation state is common in various iron compounds and is crucial for determining the overall charge balance in ionic compounds. Understanding the charge of the iron ion is essential for writing the correct formula for iron(III) carbonate.
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Carbonate Ion

The carbonate ion, represented as CO₃²⁻, is a polyatomic ion consisting of one carbon atom covalently bonded to three oxygen atoms. It carries a -2 charge, which is important for balancing the charges when combined with cations like iron(III). Recognizing the structure and charge of the carbonate ion is vital for constructing the correct chemical formula.
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Ionic Compound Formation

Ionic compounds are formed through the electrostatic attraction between cations and anions. The total positive charge from the cations must equal the total negative charge from the anions to achieve charge neutrality. In the case of iron(III) carbonate, one Fe³⁺ ion combines with three CO₃²⁻ ions to form the neutral compound, Fe₂(CO₃)₃.
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