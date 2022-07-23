Textbook Question
Name the following ionic compounds: (j) Ag2Cr2O7.
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Name the following ionic compounds: (j) Ag2Cr2O7.
Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (a) sodium phosphate (b) zinc nitrate (c) barium bromate (d) iron(II) perchlorate
Write the chemical formulas for the following compounds: (a) aluminum hydroxide (b) potassium sulfate (c) copper(I) oxide (d) zinc nitrate (e) mercury(II) bromide
Write the chemical formulas for the following compounds: (g) sodium hypobromite.
Name the following ionic compounds: (h) NaH2PO4 (i) KMnO4
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (b) HBr