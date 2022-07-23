Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Understanding the nature of ionic bonds is essential for determining the chemical formula of compounds like potassium dichromate. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Ionic Compounds Naming

Polyatomic Ions Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, carrying a net charge. In the case of potassium dichromate, the dichromate ion (Cr2O7^2-) is a polyatomic ion that plays a crucial role in the compound's formula. Recognizing these ions is vital for correctly writing the chemical formula of ionic compounds. Recommended video: Guided course 01:20 01:20 Polyatomic Ion Variations