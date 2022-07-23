Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 77f
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 77f

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (f) tetraphosphorus hexasulfide.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today, we are being asked to provide the formula for di chlorine, HeP talk side. The first thing we want to know is the prefix in each of these names. So for die chlorine we have die, which means to, and we also have chlorine, Which is abbreviated as CL. So the first part of our name is cl and two as a subscript. The second part is helped oxide and the prefix here is helped HEP means seven and oxide is represented by oxygen, which is abbreviated as O And therefore our second part is 07. We now have our name Cl 207. I hope this helped. And until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (e) HClO4

395
views
Textbook Question

Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (f) CH3COOH.

408
views
Textbook Question

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (c) XeO3

803
views
Textbook Question

Write the chemical formula for each substance mentioned in the following word descriptions (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (d) The substance phosphorus trihydride, commonly called phosphine, is a toxic gas.

834
views
Textbook Question

Assume that you encounter the following sentences in your reading. What is the chemical formula for each substance mentioned? (c) Hydrogen cyanide is a very poisonous gas.

481
views
Textbook Question

a. What elements are contained in hydrocarbons?

4
views