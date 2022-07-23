Skip to main content
Chapter 2, Problem 77c,d,e

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (c) XeO3 (d) dinitrogen tetroxide (e) hydrogen cyanide

Step 1: Identify the first element in the formula. In this case, it's 'Xe', which is the symbol for Xenon.
Step 2: Identify the second element in the formula. Here, it's 'O', which is the symbol for Oxygen.
Step 3: The subscript '3' after Oxygen indicates that there are three Oxygen atoms in the molecule.
Step 4: When naming binary molecular compounds, the first element is named as is, and the second element is named as if it were an anion. Therefore, 'O' becomes 'oxide'.
Step 5: The prefix 'tri-' is used to indicate the presence of three atoms of a certain element in the molecule. Therefore, 'O3' becomes 'trioxide'.
Step 6: Combine the names of the two elements. The name of the compound XeO3 is 'Xenon trioxide'.

Binary Molecular Compounds

Binary molecular compounds consist of two different nonmetals. They are named using prefixes to indicate the number of atoms of each element present in the compound. For example, in the compound XeO3, 'Xe' represents xenon and 'O' represents oxygen, with the prefix 'tri-' indicating three oxygen atoms.
Naming Conventions

The naming of binary molecular compounds follows specific conventions. The first element is named using its full name, while the second element's name is modified to end in '-ide.' In the case of XeO3, it is named xenon trioxide, where 'trioxide' indicates the presence of three oxygen atoms.
Chemical Formulas

Chemical formulas represent the composition of a compound using symbols for the elements and subscripts to indicate the number of atoms. In XeO3, 'Xe' denotes one atom of xenon, and 'O3' indicates three atoms of oxygen. Understanding how to interpret and write chemical formulas is essential for accurately naming compounds.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (a) hydroiodic acid (b) chloric acid (c) nitrous acid

Textbook Question

Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (e) HClO4

Textbook Question

Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (f) CH3COOH.

Textbook Question

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (f) tetraphosphorus hexasulfide.

Textbook Question

Write the chemical formula for each substance mentioned in the following word descriptions (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (b) On treatment with hydrofluoric acid, silicon dioxide forms silicon tetrafluoride and water. (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (c) Sulfur dioxide reacts with water to form sulfurous acid. (use the front inside cover to find the symbols for the elements you do not know). (d) The substance phosphorus trihydride, commonly called phosphine, is a toxic gas. (e) Perchloric acid reacts with cadmium to form cadmium(II) perchlorate.

Textbook Question

Assume that you encounter the following sentences in your reading. What is the chemical formula for each substance mentioned? (c) Hydrogen cyanide is a very poisonous gas.

