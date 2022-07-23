Chapter 2, Problem 77c,d,e

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (c) XeO 3 (d) dinitrogen tetroxide (e) hydrogen cyanide

Verified step by step guidance 1 Step 1: Identify the first element in the formula. In this case, it's 'Xe', which is the symbol for Xenon. Step 2: Identify the second element in the formula. Here, it's 'O', which is the symbol for Oxygen. View full solution Step 3: The subscript '3' after Oxygen indicates that there are three Oxygen atoms in the molecule. Step 4: When naming binary molecular compounds, the first element is named as is, and the second element is named as if it were an anion. Therefore, 'O' becomes 'oxide'. Step 5: The prefix 'tri-' is used to indicate the presence of three atoms of a certain element in the molecule. Therefore, 'O3' becomes 'trioxide'. Step 6: Combine the names of the two elements. The name of the compound XeO3 is 'Xenon trioxide'.

