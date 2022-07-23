Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 76a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 76a

Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (a) hydroiodic acid

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the formula for oxalic acid. Now we know that if our asset ends in I. C. That means the an ion must have ended in a. T. E. So in this case it would be our oxalate ion. And this has a formula of C. 2042 minus, which we've learned as one of our poly atomic ions. Now in order to create our formula, we know that we have to add an H. Plus since we're creating its acidic form. And when we add H plus two C +2042 minus which is our oxalate ion, We need to balance this out by adding a coefficient of two prior to our H plus. So our formula is going to come up to H two C + and this is going to be completely balanced. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (b) HBr

668
views
Textbook Question

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (c) H3PO4

569
views
Textbook Question

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (d) hypochlorous acid

507
views
Textbook Question

Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (e) HClO4

395
views
Textbook Question

Provide the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (f) CH3COOH.

408
views
Textbook Question

Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following binary molecular substances: (c) XeO3

803
views