Chapter 2, Problem 70b
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (b) Ag2SO4
Selenium, an element required nutritionally in trace quantities, forms compounds analogous to sulfur. Name the following ions: (a) SeO42-
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CaO, (b) Na2SO4, (c) KClO4, (d) Fe1NO322, (e) Cr1OH23.
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (a) CuS
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (c) Al1ClO323
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (d) Co1OH22
Give the names and charges of the cation and anion in each of the following compounds: (e) PbCO3.