Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 68a
Chapter 2, Problem 68a

Selenium, an element required nutritionally in trace quantities, forms compounds analogous to sulfur. Name the following ions: (a) SeO42-

Hey everyone. So we have Tillery. Um It's gonna form similar compounds as sulfur. We were asked to give the name of the following ion formed by tulare, um which is T. 032 minus since delirium and sulfur is in the same group on the periodic table. They're gonna form similar compounds. Delirium is going to form compounds similar to sell fight, Which is s. 0. 3 two minus and also similar to sulfate, Which is s. 0. 4 two minus since we're giving T. E. 032 minus is gonna be killer right? Ion Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
