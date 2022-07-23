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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 67d
Chapter 2, Problem 67d

Give the chemical formula for d. perchlorate ion

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1
Identify the name of the ion: perchlorate ion.
Recognize that 'perchlorate' refers to a chlorine-based oxyanion.
Recall that the perchlorate ion is one of the oxyanions of chlorine, with the highest number of oxygen atoms.
Understand that the perchlorate ion has the chemical formula \( \text{ClO}_4^- \).
Note that the ion carries a -1 charge, which is typical for perchlorate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Perchlorate Ion

The perchlorate ion is a polyatomic ion with the chemical formula ClO4-. It consists of one chlorine atom covalently bonded to four oxygen atoms, where one of the oxygen atoms carries a negative charge. This ion is commonly found in various chemical compounds and is known for its strong oxidizing properties.
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Ion Formation

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when positively charged cations and negatively charged anions attract each other due to electrostatic forces. In the case of perchlorate, it often forms ionic compounds with metals, where the perchlorate ion acts as the anion. Understanding the formation and properties of ionic compounds is essential for predicting the behavior of perchlorate in chemical reactions.
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Ionic Compounds Naming

Chemical Nomenclature

Chemical nomenclature is the system of naming chemical compounds based on their composition and structure. For polyatomic ions like perchlorate, specific naming conventions are used, such as the use of prefixes and suffixes to indicate the number of oxygen atoms and the oxidation state of the central atom. Familiarity with these rules is crucial for accurately writing chemical formulas and names.
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