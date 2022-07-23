Chapter 2, Problem 59d
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (d) K and S.
Video transcript
Using the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of the following elements: e. Se
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (b) Li and H
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (c) Al and I
The most common charge associated with scandium in its compounds is . Indicate the chemical formulas you would expect for compounds formed between scandium and b. sulfur
Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (a) Ca2+ and Br-
Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by (b) K+ and CO32-