Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 59c
Chapter 2, Problem 59c

Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (c) Al and I

Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the name and formula of the compound form by lithium and oxygen. Now we know that lithium is in our group one a. So it has a plus one charge. An oxygen has a minus to charge since it's in our group six a. Now when we combine the two, we can simply use our criss cross method And we end up with a formula of LI 20. And when we name this, we're going to list our medal as is which is lithium. And for oxygen we're going to change its ending into I D. E. So the name of our compound is going to be lithium oxide. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
