Textbook Question
The nuclear masses of 7Be, 9Be, and 10Be are 7.0147, 9.0100, and 10.0113 amu, respectively. Which of these nuclei has the largest binding energy per nucleon?
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The nuclear masses of 7Be, 9Be, and 10Be are 7.0147, 9.0100, and 10.0113 amu, respectively. Which of these nuclei has the largest binding energy per nucleon?
Each of the following transmutations produces a radionuclide used in positron emission tomography (PET).
(a) In equations (i) and (ii), identify the species signified as 'X.'
(i) 14N(p,α)X
(ii) 18O(p,X)18F
(iii) 14N(d,n)15O