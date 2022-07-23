Chapter 3, Problem 31

Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 0.50 mol H 2 O, 23 g Na, 6.0⨉1023 N 2 molecules.

