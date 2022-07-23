Chapter 3, Problem 31
Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 0.50 mol H2O, 23 g Na, 6.0⨉1023 N2 molecules.
(a) Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (d) A mole of NaCl(s) contains 2 moles of ions
(a) What is the mass, in grams, of one mole of 12C?
(b) How many bromine atoms are present in one mole of 12C?
Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 42 g of NaHCO3,1.5molCO2,6.0×1024 Ne atoms.
What is the mass, in kilograms, of an Avogadro's number of people, if the average mass of a person is 160 lb? How does this compare with the mass of Earth, 5.98⨉1024 kg?