Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 58
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 58

Propenoic acid, C3H4O2, is a reactive organic liquid that is used in the manufacturing of plastics, coatings, and adhesives. An unlabeled container is thought to contain this liquid. A 0.275-g sample of the liquid is combusted to produce 0.102 g of water and 0.374 g carbon dioxide. Is the unknown liquid propenoic acid? Support your reasoning with calculations.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
6m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone said we have been to which is H9 H. We have an unlabeled bottle which is expected to contain this liquid. Whereas to identify if the identity of the liquid is indeed and all is 1.55 g of the liquid produces 1.84 g of H 20 and 3.679 g of C 02. We need to first calculate the mass percent of carbon and hydrogen in beauty in all all that. The mass percent, the mass of the element by the mass of the compound Times 100%. Last percent of carbon, it was a mass of carbon by the mass A C four H nine H 100% the mass percent of carbon. He goes 12. Times four Because there's four carbon in Britain, all divided by the molar mass of beautiful And this is four times 12.01. one g Plus 10 was 1.008 g. That's 15.999 g. And you get 74 12 g Times 100%. Can we get 64.82%. And then the mass percent of hydrogen is a mass of hydrogen by the mass regional Times 100%. A mass percent of hydrogen People's 1.008 Times 10 because there's 10 hydrogen and beautiful five x 74. 1, 2 100%. We get 13.6%. So now I need to calculate the masses of carbon and hydrogen in the sample assuming it is beautiful. We need to convert a mass percentages into decimals and multiplied by the mass of the liquid That produced A. O. and CO two. Carbon 0.6482. That's 1.55. Get 1.005g hydrogen 0.13 zero was 1. Is your .211g. Now we can calculate the mass percentage of carbon in co two and hydrogen in H20. The mass percent of carbon because the mass of carbon by the by the mass C 100% the mass percent of carbon. It's 12. By the Molar Mass which is 0.1 Times eight, The mass percent of hydrogen get the mass of hydrogen by by the mask AC 02 or it's too out Times 100%. The mass percent of hydrogen Is 1.008 times two there's two hydrogen and the O By by the Molar mass of H20, which is 18.02 Times 100%. And we get 11.19%. So we need to convert the mass percentage into decimals and most part by the masses of H and CO2 produced by the liquid of the carbon 0.2729 On 3.679. And we get 1.005 g hydrogen 0.1119 Times 1. And get 0.211 g. And now, since the massive carbon and hydrogen and c. 02 and H 20 produced by the liquid is the same as a massive carbon and hydrogen, a sample we're going to assume it is beautiful and it's gonna be, yes, the liquid is beautiful. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) The characteristic odor of pineapple is due to ethyl butyrate, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Combustion of 2.78 mg of ethyl butyrate produces 6.32 mg of CO2 and 2.58 mg of H2O. What is the empirical formula of the compound?

3617
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

(b) Nicotine, a component of tobacco, is composed of C, H, and N. A 5.250-mg sample of nicotine was combusted, producing 14.242 mg of CO2 and 4.083 mg of H2O. What is the empirical formula for nicotine? If nicotine has a molar mass of 160 ± 5 g/mol, what is its molecular formula?

2292
views
Textbook Question

Valproic acid, used to treat seizures and bipolar disorder, is composed of C, H, and O. A 0.165-g sample is combusted to produce 0.166 g of water and 0.403 g of carbon dioxide. What is the empirical formula for valproic acid?

919
views
Textbook Question

Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water for washing laundry, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. Its formula can be written as Na2CO3 # xH2O, where x is the number of moles of H2O per mole of Na2CO3. When a 2.558-g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 0.948 g of Na2CO3. What is the value of x?

2993
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Epsom salts, a strong laxative used in veterinary medicine, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. The formula for Epsom salts can be written as MgSO4 # xH2O, where x indicates the number of moles of H2O per mole of MgSO4. When 5.061 g of this hydrate is heated to 250 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 2.472 g of MgSO4. What is the value of x?

1350
views
Textbook Question

Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate 1Na2SiO32, for example, reacts as follows: Na2SiO31s2 + 8 HF1aq2¡ H2SiF61aq2 + 2 NaF1aq2 + 3 H2O1l2 (b) How many grams of NaF form when 0.500 mol of HF reacts with excess Na2SiO3?

5329
views