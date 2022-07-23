Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 57a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 57a

Valproic acid, used to treat seizures and bipolar disorder, is composed of C, H, and O. A 0.165-g sample is combusted to produce 0.166 g of water and 0.403 g of carbon dioxide. What is the empirical formula for valproic acid?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to determine the empirical formula of methyl paraben. If it is only composed of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen and were given the amount of grams of each compound in our methyl paraben. So let's go ahead and start off by determining the grams of carbon. We have. We can do this by taking our 1.570 g of carbon dioxide and we can use carbon dioxides molar mass, which is 44.01 g of carbon dioxide to get two moles of carbon dioxide. And we know that one mole of carbon dioxide has one mole of carbon. And looking at our periodic table, One mole of carbon contains 12.01 g of carbon. So when we calculate this out, we end up with 0.4284 g of carbon. Moving on to Hydrogen, we can take our 0.3233 g of water. And using water's molar mass, which is 18.01 g of water Per one mole of water and per one mole of water, We have two moles of hydrogen. And looking at our periodic table, we know that one mole of hydrogen contains one point oh one g of hydrogen. This will get us a total of 0.0359 g of hydrogen. To find our oxygen. We can simply take our 0.678g of our methyl paraben and subtract the values that we just calculated for. So 0.4284 g of carbon plus our 0.0359 g of hydrogen. This will get us to a value of 0.2137 g of oxygen. Now we can go ahead and calculate for the mole of each atom. Starting off with our carbon, we have 0.4284 g of carbon. And we know that we have 12.01 g of carbon per one mole of carbon. This will get us to a value of 0. mole of carbon. Moving on to our hydrogen, we have 0.0359 g of hydrogen and we know that we have 1.01 g per one mole. And when we calculate this out, we end up with 0.0359 mole of hydrogen. And lastly looking at our oxygen, we have 0.2137 g of oxygen. And we know that we have 16 g of oxygen Per one mole of oxygen. This will get us to a value of 0. mole of oxygen. Now, in order to get our empirical formula, we're going to need to divide all of our values by the least amount of moles. In this case it's going to be our mole of oxygen, which is 0.01336. So we end up with about 2.67 of carbon, 2.67 of hydrogen and one of oxygen. Since we have these decimal points, we can't round up or round down so we need to multiply all of our values in order to get a whole number, so if we multiply each one by three, We end up with about eight of carbon eight of hydrogen and three of oxygen. So our empirical formula is going to be C 8 H803, and this is our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) Combustion analysis of toluene, a common organic solvent, gives 5.86 mg of CO2 and 1.37 mg of H2O. If the compound contains only carbon and hydrogen, what is its empirical formula?

1691
views
Textbook Question

(a) The characteristic odor of pineapple is due to ethyl butyrate, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Combustion of 2.78 mg of ethyl butyrate produces 6.32 mg of CO2 and 2.58 mg of H2O. What is the empirical formula of the compound?

3617
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

(b) Nicotine, a component of tobacco, is composed of C, H, and N. A 5.250-mg sample of nicotine was combusted, producing 14.242 mg of CO2 and 4.083 mg of H2O. What is the empirical formula for nicotine? If nicotine has a molar mass of 160 ± 5 g/mol, what is its molecular formula?

2292
views
Textbook Question

Propenoic acid, C3H4O2, is a reactive organic liquid that is used in the manufacturing of plastics, coatings, and adhesives. An unlabeled container is thought to contain this liquid. A 0.275-g sample of the liquid is combusted to produce 0.102 g of water and 0.374 g carbon dioxide. Is the unknown liquid propenoic acid? Support your reasoning with calculations.

2291
views
Textbook Question

Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water for washing laundry, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. Its formula can be written as Na2CO3 # xH2O, where x is the number of moles of H2O per mole of Na2CO3. When a 2.558-g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 0.948 g of Na2CO3. What is the value of x?

2993
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Epsom salts, a strong laxative used in veterinary medicine, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. The formula for Epsom salts can be written as MgSO4 # xH2O, where x indicates the number of moles of H2O per mole of MgSO4. When 5.061 g of this hydrate is heated to 250 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 2.472 g of MgSO4. What is the value of x?

1350
views