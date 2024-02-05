Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 59
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 59

Washing soda, a compound used to prepare hard water for washing laundry, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. Its formula can be written as Na2CO3 # xH2O, where x is the number of moles of H2O per mole of Na2CO3. When a 2.558-g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 0.948 g of Na2CO3. What is the value of x?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone to another video washing soda. A compound used to prepare hard water is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in a solid structure. Its formula can be written as sodium carbonate X hydrate where X is the number of moles of water per mole of sodium carbonate. A 6.51 g sample of washing soda is heated at 125 °C and all the water of hydration is lost leaving 1.48 g of sodium carbonate. What is the value of X? We are given four answer choices. A 10 B 20 C 15 and D 18. So first of all, what we're going to do is just write the balance equation. We have sodium carbonate egg hydrate solid. And essentially when we heat it at 125 °C, we are releasing solid sodium carbonate and water vapor, right? Because the temperature is above 100 degrees. Now, from here, we can think about our next step, right? We can easily find the mass of each product. First of all, we are given that the mass of sodium carbonate is equal to 1.48 g. Meaning the mass of water, according to the law of energy conservation will be the difference between the mass of the sample and the mass of sodium carbonate. So that'll be 6.51 g minus 1.48 g, which essentially gives us 5.03 g. Our next step is to calculate the number of moles of each. So starting with sodium carbonate, we take its mass and divide by the molar mass of the substance. The molar mass of sodium carbonate would be 106.0 g per mole. This gives us zero point 013, 96 moles. And now for the number of moles of water, we take its mass 5.03 grams and we divide by the molar mass of water which is 18.015 g per mole. We end up with 0.2781 moles. Therefore, what we want to do to find a is simply divide the number of moles of water by the number of moles of sodium carbonate. So we get the number of moles of water per one mole of sodium carbonate. We take 0.2781 moles and we divide that by 0.01396 moles. And from here, we can clearly see that the valley of X would be 20 which corresponds to the answer choice B and the multiple choice that would be it for today. And thank you for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) Nicotine, a component of tobacco, is composed of C, H, and N. A 5.250-mg sample of nicotine was combusted, producing 14.242 mg of CO2 and 4.083 mg of H2O. What is the empirical formula for nicotine? If nicotine has a molar mass of 160 ± 5 g/mol, what is its molecular formula?

2292
views
Textbook Question

Valproic acid, used to treat seizures and bipolar disorder, is composed of C, H, and O. A 0.165-g sample is combusted to produce 0.166 g of water and 0.403 g of carbon dioxide. What is the empirical formula for valproic acid?

919
views
Textbook Question

Propenoic acid, C3H4O2, is a reactive organic liquid that is used in the manufacturing of plastics, coatings, and adhesives. An unlabeled container is thought to contain this liquid. A 0.275-g sample of the liquid is combusted to produce 0.102 g of water and 0.374 g carbon dioxide. Is the unknown liquid propenoic acid? Support your reasoning with calculations.

2291
views
Textbook Question

Epsom salts, a strong laxative used in veterinary medicine, is a hydrate, which means that a certain number of water molecules are included in the solid structure. The formula for Epsom salts can be written as MgSO4 # xH2O, where x indicates the number of moles of H2O per mole of MgSO4. When 5.061 g of this hydrate is heated to 250 C, all the water of hydration is lost, leaving 2.472 g of MgSO4. What is the value of x?

1350
views
Textbook Question

Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate 1Na2SiO32, for example, reacts as follows: Na2SiO31s2 + 8 HF1aq2¡ H2SiF61aq2 + 2 NaF1aq2 + 3 H2O1l2 (b) How many grams of NaF form when 0.500 mol of HF reacts with excess Na2SiO3?

5329
views
Textbook Question

The reaction between potassium superoxide, KO2, and CO2, 4 KO2 + 2 CO2¡2K2CO3 + 3 O2 is used as a source of O2 and absorber of CO2 in selfcontained breathing equipment used by rescue workers. (a) How many moles of O2 are produced when 0.400 mol of KO2 reacts in this fashion?

1945
views