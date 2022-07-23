Chapter 3, Problem 43a
The allowable concentration level of vinyl chloride, C2H3Cl, in the atmosphere in a chemical plant is 2.0⨉10−6 g/L. How many moles of vinyl chloride in each liter does this represent?
Video transcript
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (d) How many hydrogen atoms are present in 1.00 mg of aspartame?
A sample of glucose, C6H12O6, contains 1.250⨉1021 carbon atoms. (c) How many moles of glucose does it contain?
A sample of the male sex hormone testosterone, C19H28O2, contains 3.88 * 1021 hydrogen atoms. (b) How many molecules of testosterone does it contain?
At least 25 mg of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana, is required to produce intoxication. The molecular formula of THC is C21H30O2. How many molecules?
Give the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains a.0.0130 mol C, 0.0390 mol H, and 0.0065 mol O
Give the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains b.11.66 g iron and 5.01 g oxygen