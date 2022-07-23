Chapter 3, Problem 85

Hydrogen sulfide is an impurity in natural gas that must be removed. One common removal method is called the Claus process, which relies on the reaction: 8 H2S1g2 + 4 O21g2¡S81l2 + 8 H2O1g2 Under optimal conditions the Claus process gives 98% yield of S8 from H2S. If you started with 30.0 g of H2S and 50.0 g of O2, how many grams of S8 would be produced, assuming 98% yield?

