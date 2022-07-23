Chapter 4, Problem 10a
An aqueous solution contains 1.2 mM of total ions. (a) If the solution is NaCl(aq), what is the concentration of chloride ion?
Video transcript
Which of the following ions will always be a spectator ion in a precipitation reaction? (a) Cl- (b) NO3- (c) NH4+ (d) S2- (e) SO42-
Which of these statements is true?
a. If a compound is oxidized, it is gaining electrons.
b. If a base is neutralized, it is gaining protons.
c. Elements that are metals cannot be oxidized.
d. If hydrogen gas is generated in a reaction, it must be an acid–base reaction.
What kind of reaction is this? N2(g)+3H2(g)⟶2NH3(g)
a. an acid–base reaction
b. a metathesis reaction
c. a redox reaction
d. a precipitation reaction
An aqueous solution contains 1.2 mM of total ions. (b) If the solution is FeCl3(aq), what is the concentration of chloride ion?
In a titration experiment, 50.0 mL of 0.075 M acetic acid, CH3COOH, is titrated with the 0.250 M KOH(aq) that is in the burette. The drawing shows the level of the KOH in the burette before the titration begins. What will be the burette reading at the equivalence point?
State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (a) Electrolyte solutions conduct electricity because electrons are moving through the solution.