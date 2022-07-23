Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 42a,b
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 4, Problem 42a,b

Because the oxide ion is basic, metal oxides react readily with acids. (a) Write the net ionic equation for the following reaction: FeO(s) + 2 HClO4(aq) → Fe(ClO4)2(aq) + H2O(l) (b) Based on the equation in part (a), write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs between NiO(s) and an aqueous solution of nitric acid.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants: Nickel(II) oxide (NiO) and nitric acid (HNO₃).
Write the balanced molecular equation for the reaction: NiO(s) + 2HNO₃(aq) → Ni(NO₃)₂(aq) + H₂O(l).
Determine the ions present in the aqueous solution: H⁺ and NO₃⁻ from HNO₃, and Ni²⁺ and NO₃⁻ from Ni(NO₃)₂.
Identify the spectator ions: NO₃⁻ ions are present on both sides of the equation and do not participate in the reaction.
Write the net ionic equation by removing the spectator ions: NiO(s) + 2H⁺(aq) → Ni²⁺(aq) + H₂O(l).

Verified Solution

Video duration:
7m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this context, metal oxides, which are basic, react with acids to form water and a salt. Understanding the nature of acids and bases, as defined by the Brønsted-Lowry theory, is crucial for predicting the products of such reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Acid-Base Reaction

Net Ionic Equations

A net ionic equation represents the actual chemical species that are involved in a reaction, excluding spectator ions that do not participate. To write a net ionic equation, one must first identify the reactants and products, then eliminate ions that appear unchanged on both sides of the equation, focusing on the species that undergo a change.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:51
Net Ionic Equations

Metal Oxides

Metal oxides are compounds formed by the reaction of metals with oxygen, typically exhibiting basic properties. When metal oxides like NiO react with acids, they neutralize the acid, leading to the formation of water and a corresponding salt. Recognizing the behavior of metal oxides in acid-base chemistry is essential for understanding their reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Oxide Reactions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (b) a solution of zinc nitrate is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate (c) hydrochloric acid is added to gold metal

607
views
Textbook Question

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (a) Iron metal is added to a solution of copper(II) nitrate (b) zinc metal is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate

756
views
Textbook Question

Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (a) barium sulfate, BaSO4 (b) sulfurous acid, H2SO3 (c) strontium sulfide, SrS

470
views
Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of CH3COCH3?

1713
views
Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of HClO?

2274
views
Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of NH4Cl?

1515
views