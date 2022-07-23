Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 15
Chapter 4, Problem 15

We have learned in this chapter that many ionic solids dissolve in water as strong electrolytes; that is, as separated ions in solution. Which statement is most correct about this process? (a) Water is a strong acid and therefore is good at dissolving ionic solids. (b) Water is good at solvating ions because the hydrogen and oxygen atoms in water molecules bear partial charges. (c) The hydrogen and oxygen bonds of water are easily broken by ionic solids.

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that it is generally observed that water soluble ionic substances are strong electrolytes. Which of the following statements about the electrical conductivity of Acquis solutions of strong electrolytes is the most accurate. A. Water splits up into hydrogen and hydroxide ions into the presence of a strong electrolyte. And these ions carry electrical charges and solutions. This is incorrect because water does not split up into its ions to an extent that would result in high electrical conductivity. The conductivity is all due to solu ion. So A is incorrect. Be the electrical conductivity of Acquis solutions is a very complex phenomenon that cannot be explained using ions. This is incorrect. The kinetics of ions and some of their behavior is complex, but electrical conductivity in qualitative sense is a fairly simple to be explained using ion. So B is incorrect. See, strong electrolytes dissociate completely in their solutions and produce ions that carry electrical charges and conduct electricity. This one is true. So our answer here is C. Thank you for watching. Bye.
In a titration experiment, 50.0 mL of 0.075 M acetic acid, CH3COOH, is titrated with the 0.250 M KOH(aq) that is in the burette. The drawing shows the level of the KOH in the burette before the titration begins. What will be the burette reading at the equivalence point?

State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (a) Electrolyte solutions conduct electricity because electrons are moving through the solution.

State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) If you add a nonelectrolyte to an aqueous solution that already contains an electrolyte, the electrical conductivity will not change.

Would you expect that an anion would be physically closer to the oxygen or to the hydrogens of water molecules that surround it in solution?

Specify what ions are present in solution upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: a. FeCl2

Specify what ions are present in solution upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: c. (NH4)2SO4

