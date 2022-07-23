State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) If you add a nonelectrolyte to an aqueous solution that already contains an electrolyte, the electrical conductivity will not change.
Would you expect that an anion would be physically closer to the oxygen or to the hydrogens of water molecules that surround it in solution?
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Key Concepts
Polarity of Water
Ion-Dipole Interactions
Hydration Shell
We have learned in this chapter that many ionic solids dissolve in water as strong electrolytes; that is, as separated ions in solution. Which statement is most correct about this process? (a) Water is a strong acid and therefore is good at dissolving ionic solids. (b) Water is good at solvating ions because the hydrogen and oxygen atoms in water molecules bear partial charges. (c) The hydrogen and oxygen bonds of water are easily broken by ionic solids.
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (a) MgI2
Specify what ions are present in solution upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: c. (NH4)2SO4
Specify what ions are present in solution upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: a. FeCl2