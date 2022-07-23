Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 13b

State whether each of the following statements is true or false. Justify your answer in each case. (b) If you add a nonelectrolyte to an aqueous solution that already contains an electrolyte, the electrical conductivity will not change.

Hi everyone here. We have a question asking us to identify the following statement as correct or incorrect and give an explanation for our answer. The addition of a strong acid to an acquis solution of a non electrolyte, such as acetone will have no effect of the electrical conductivity of the solution. So let's say we have a strong acid here and I'm just going to use H ex just a made up element. So we're going to add that to our solution and when we add that to our solution because it is a strong acid, we're going to get hydrogen ions and X ions and these ions are going to make it electrically conductive. So the statement in the prompt is incorrect. Thank you for watching. Bye.
