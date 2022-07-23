Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction. b. KOH and Cu(NO3)2
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (c) ammonium phosphate and calcium chloride
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Key Concepts
Solubility Rules
Ionic Compounds and Dissociation
Precipitation Reactions
Separate samples of a solution of an unknown ionic compound are treated with dilute AgNO3, Pb1NO322, and BaCl2. Precipitates form in all three cases. Which of the following could be the anion of the unknown salt: Br-, CO32-, NO3-?
Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: d. Al(OH)3
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. a. Cr2(SO4)3(𝑎𝑞)+(NH4)2CO3(𝑎𝑞)⟶
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. c. Fe(NO3)2(𝑎𝑞)+KOH(𝑎𝑞)⟶
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (a) potassium carbonate and magnesium sulfate