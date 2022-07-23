Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (c) ammonium phosphate and calcium chloride
Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction. b. KOH and Cu(NO3)2
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Key Concepts
Precipitation Reactions
Solubility Rules
Balanced Chemical Equations
Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2 (b) NH4OH (c) Ni(CH3COO)2 (d) AgNO3 (e) FeCO3.
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (b) If 0.1 mol of each compound is dissolved in solution, which one contains 0.2 mol of solute particles, which contains 0.1 mol of solute particles, and which contains somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 mol of solute particles?
Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: d. Al(OH)3
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. a. Cr2(SO4)3(𝑎𝑞)+(NH4)2CO3(𝑎𝑞)⟶
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (a) potassium carbonate and magnesium sulfate