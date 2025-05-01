Ozone, O3(g), is a form of elemental oxygen that plays an important role in the absorption of ultraviolet radiation in the stratosphere. It decomposes to O2(g) at room temperature and pressure according to the following reaction: 2 O3(g) → 3 O2(g) ΔH= -284.6 kJ b. Which has the higher enthalpy under these conditions, 2 O3(g) or 3 O2(g)?
Consider the following reaction: 2 Mg(s) + O₂(g) → 2 MgO(s) ΔH = -1204 kJ (b) Calculate the amount of heat transferred when 3.55 g of Mg(s) reacts at constant pressure. (d) How many kilojoules of heat are absorbed when 40.3 g of MgO(s) is decomposed into Mg(s) and O₂(g) at constant pressure?
Key Concepts
Stoichiometry
Enthalpy Change (ΔH)
Molar Mass
When solutions containing silver ions and chloride ions are mixed, silver chloride precipitates Ag+(aq) + Cl-(aq) → AgCl(s) H = -65.5 kJ (a) Calculate H for the production of 0.450 mol of AgCl by this reaction. (b) Calculate H for the production of 9.00 g of AgCl. (c) Calculate H when 9.25⨉10-4 mol of AgCl dissolves in water.
Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (c) 1 mol H2(g) and 0.5 mol O2(g) at 25 °C or 1 mol H2O(g) at 25 °C
Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (d) How many kilojoules of heat are released when 38.5 g of CH4(g) reacts completely with O2(g) to form CH3OH(g) at constant pressure?
Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (b) 2 mol of hydrogen atoms or 1 mol of H2
Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (b) Calculate the amount of heat transferred when 24.0 g of CH3OH(g) is decomposed by this reaction at constant pressure.